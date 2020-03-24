Apple-Books—Top-10

Apple Book charts for week ending March 3rd, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben - 9781538748169 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Hit List by Stuart Woods - 9780593083246 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle - 9781982137465 - (Atria Books)

6. End of Days by Lindsay Harrison & Sylvia Browne - 9781440631412 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Smoke Bitten by Patricia Briggs - 9780440001560 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tell Me A Secret by Samantha Hayes - 9781786814197 - (Bookouture)

10. A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs - 9781982138905 - (Scribner)