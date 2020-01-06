An early list of Golden Globe Award winners

Olivia Colman arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Olivia Colman arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close An early list of Golden Globe Award winners 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A list of early winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy"

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Best drama TV series: “Succession"

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best foreign language film: “Parasite”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”

Best animated motion picture: “Missing Link”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Fleabag”

Best original song: “I'm Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best director: Sam Mendes, “1917”