Albanian communist-era landmark reinvented as youth center LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 12:42 p.m.
1 of5 Bulldozers are parked outside a building known to Albanians as the Pyramid in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. A pharaonic landmark in central Tirana built as a posthumous museum for Albania’s communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha, is being transformed into a youth training and art center. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama attended Thursday’s symbolic start of work to radically transform the largely abandoned, 17,000-square-meter (180,000-square-foot) structure. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A pharaonic landmark in central Tirana built as a posthumous museum for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha, is being transformed into a youth training and art center.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama attended Thursday's symbolic start of work to radically transform the largely abandoned, 17,000-square-meter (180,000-square-foot) structure.