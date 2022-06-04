Abu Dhabi hosts a pandemic-delayed Bollywood awards ceremony BASSAM HATOUM, Associated Press June 4, 2022 Updated: June 4, 2022 2:07 a.m.
1 of12 Indian actress Sara Ali Khan poses on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Indian actress Sara Ali Khan greets as she arrives on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Indian actress Ananya Panday poses on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Indian actor Shahid Kapoor gestures as he poses on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Indian actress Lara Dutta gestures as she poses on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Indian actor Tiger Shroff arrives on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Indian actor and presenter Manish Paul, in white jacket, hugs actor Bobby Deol as they arrive on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Indian actor Bobby Deol greets photographers on the green carpet ahead of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 3, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet at the start of the International Indian Film Academy awards in Abu Dhabi.
The Friday night ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the famous of Bollywood arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, excited to be a part of the ceremony.