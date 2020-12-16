AP Breakthrough Entertainer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Dreamer

NEW YORK (AP) — If Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was told nearly a decade ago that he’d trade in reading blueprints for movie scripts while he worked as a city planner in the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community, he’d start checking his watch.
“I’ve always believed that I could have multiple lives and that I was supposed to do something bigger than whatever it is that I was doing... I was always a dreamer,” said the 34-year-old. “I would be excited about it — I’d have no idea how it was going to happen, but I’d be interested in going to figure out the path.”