A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch's death KELVIN CHAN and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 9:56 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — There are fridge magnets, tea sets and flags. And of course mugs, T-shirts and sweatshirts with the face of Queen Elizabeth II that are inscribed with the dates of her 70-year reign: 1952-2022.
Just days after the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, unofficial souvenirs have rolled out at royal-themed gift shops in London and online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy.
KELVIN CHAN and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER