2023 Oscars: What to know about supporting actress nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Everyone but Angela Bassett is a first-time Oscar nominee, and even she is a first-timer in this category. But while Bassett seemingly has this locked up, there is a stunning breadth of experience among the supporting actress nominees, showing that breakout moments aren’t exclusively the territory of the very young.
All will be celebrated during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, which airs live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. And there’s still time to catch up on their performances before the show.