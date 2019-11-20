Uber to let users record audio of rides in Brazil, Mexico

FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file photo a banner for Uber is draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the world's largest ride-hailing service holds its initial public offering. Uber will let passengers and drivers record audio of their rides in an attempt to improve its safety record. The ride-hailing company plans to roll out the feature in Brazil and Mexico in December. It eventually hopes to launch it in other markets including the United States, although it has no timeline for possible expansion. The feature will allow customers to opt in to recording on all or select trips. less FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file photo a banner for Uber is draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the world's largest ride-hailing service holds its initial public offering. Uber will let ... more Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Uber to let users record audio of rides in Brazil, Mexico 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber will let passengers and drivers record audio of their rides in an attempt to improve its safety record.

The ride-hailing company plans to pilot the feature in cities in Brazil and Mexico in December. It eventually hopes to launch it in other markets including the United States, although it has no timeline for possible expansion.

The feature will allow customers to opt into recording all or select trips.

Uber has struggled with safety issues and faced accusations that some of its drivers have assaulted and raped passengers. Some of its drivers also have been attacked by passengers.

Uber says the recordings will be encrypted to protect privacy. Users can later share the recording with Uber if they want to report a problem.