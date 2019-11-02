The Latest: No arrests after Halloween shooting kills 5

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly Halloween night shooting in California (all times local):

12 a.m.

A fifth person has died as a result of a Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental in Northern California.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced late Friday night that 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules died at a local hospital. The statement posted on social media did not specify when Tompkins was pronounced dead.

Tompkins' death brings the total fatalities in the Thursday night shooting to five. Authorities have identified the other victims as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr., and 29-year-old Javin County.

No arrests have been made and there's no word on motive. Authorities say they found two guns at the Orinda scene.

10:15 p.m.

Authorities are trying to find the killer or killers who opened fire at a Halloween night party in a San Francisco suburb, killing four people.

Witnesses described people running in terror as shots rang out Thursday night at a rented four-bedroom home in Orinda.

About 100 people showed up for a party that apparently had been advertised on the internet.

Two guns were found at the scene.

The home was rented through Airbnb by a woman who claimed that she wanted a dozen family members with asthma to escape the smoke from a giant wildfire in neighboring Sonoma County, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.

The Airbnb ad banned parties and the city has a 13-person limit on occupancy for short-term rentals.

Airbnb says it's "urgently investigating" what happened.

