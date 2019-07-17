Telescope viewing suspended as protesters block Hawaii road

Native Hawaiian activists protest telescope Protesters gathered at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain on Monday, trying to stop the construction of a giant telescope. Protesters say the telescope will desecrate sacred land. Supporters say it will bring economic and scientific benefits. (July 16) Now Playing: Native Hawaiian activists protest telescope AD:

HONOLULU (AP) — Astronomers have indefinitely stopped looking through 13 existing telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii while protesters block the road downslope in an attempt to prevent the construction of a giant new observatory.

Dozens of researchers around the world won't be able to gather data and study the skies as a result.

East Asian Observatory Deputy Director Jessica Dempsey says observations won't resume until telescope staff have consistent access to the summit.

The announcement came after Native Hawaiian protesters blocked the base of the road for a second day Tuesday.

Demonstrators are gather to block a road at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred. less Demonstrators are gather to block a road at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native ... more Photo: Caleb Jones, AP Photo: Caleb Jones, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Telescope viewing suspended as protesters block Hawaii road 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

They oppose the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope out of concern it will harm an area some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.

The new telescope is expected to be one of the world's most advanced when it's built.