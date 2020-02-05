Microsoft names new CEO to LinkedIn business

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Weiner said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

"He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful," Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. "So I'd like to replicate this process."

He said he would still be available for product or strategy reviews or to represent the company.

Weiner has been CEO of LinkedIn since 2008, when he joined the company. The company had its initial public offering of stock in 2011 and sold itself to Microsoft in 2016.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft's senior leadership team. Roslansky says LinkedIn's culture won't change under his helm.