After deadly wrecks, Atlanta bans electric scooters at night

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is banning electric scooters in the nighttime hours during what's been a deadly summer for riders.

The ban comes as cities across the nation struggle to regulate the companies renting the devices and keep riders safe.

In Atlanta, three riders have died since May in crashes that involved a public bus, an SUV and a car. Police in the Atlanta suburb of East Point say a fourth rider was killed there Tuesday in a collision involving his scooter and a truck.

City officials on Thursday announced a ban on electric scooters and electric bikes from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. daily. The ban takes effect Friday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says city officials have asked e-scooter vendors to disable the devices during the hours they're banned.

This story has been corrected to say police in East Point reported the latest death; not Atlanta police.