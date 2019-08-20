After petition, Georgia to reexamine new voting system

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia secretary of state's office plans to reexamine the state's new election system after receiving a request from voters.

A petition bearing the signatures of more than 1,450 Georgia voters was submitted Monday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The petition says the system doesn't meet the requirements of Georgia's voting system certification rules and doesn't comply with the state election code.

Secretary of state's office spokeswoman Hayley McCloud said in an email Tuesday that the office "will do a re-examination, as required by the law, even though the system has already been examined."

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said the reexamination will not delay the new system's implementation. Raffensperger has said the new system will be in place for the March 24 primary elections.