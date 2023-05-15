Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of Wisconsin's largest dairy operations has reached a settlement with state environmental regulators to that calls for the company to eventually stop spreading liquid manure in exchange for avoiding groundwater monitoring requirements.
The deal puts an end to a lawsuit that Kinnard Farms filed against the state Department of Natural Resources last year. Court documents show the settlement into effect Saturday. Kinnard Farms officials said the agreement was reached last month.