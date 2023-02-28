Skip to main content Turn off refresh
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GeniusGrpn 7.99 .30 3.57 +3.24 +981.8
2iBiors 2.04 .46 1.28 +.84 +188.3
3AltisourceAsst 1 55.15 20.00 52.01 +31.76 +156.8
4BiomX .44 .18 .40 +.21 +114.4
5ImpacMtg .68 .18 .36 +.19 +110.5
6ArmataPhr 3.76 1.10 2.61 +1.37 +110.5
7AsensusSrg 1.18 .35 .69 +.34 + 98.8
8SunLinkHlth 1.47 .57 1.16 +.55 + 90.2
9Inuvo .51 .22 .39 +.16 + 73.4
10CybinInc .60 .45 .52 +.22 + 73.3
11BiomXun .62 .16 .38 +.16 + 72.7
12AIMImmu .84 .30 .52 +.21 + 66.7
13MilestoneSci .90 .46 .79 +.31 + 64.6
14Sifco 3.81 2.16 3.40 +1.24 + 57.4
15ZedgeIncn 6 3.74 1.75 2.75 +.99 + 56.3
16AdamsRsc 15 61.84 37.50 58.19 +19.27 + 49.5
17IsoRay .44 .24 .37 +.12 + 47.8
18inTestCorp 29 15.98 10.20 14.88 +4.58 + 44.5
19TakungArt 1.43 .56 .79 +.24 + 43.6
20RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 3.00 4.96 +1.46 + 41.7
21ProtalixBio 2.02 1.32 1.94 +.57 + 41.6
22FOXOTchn 1.65 .28 .53 +.15 + 40.4
23Envela 18 7.40 5.11 7.30 +2.04 + 38.8
24GencorInds 14.23 9.80 14.00 +3.90 + 38.6
25NavideaBio .35 .22 .29 +.08 + 38.6
26EspeyMfg 25 20.59 14.17 19.67 +5.47 + 38.5
27CentrusEngy 4 51.21 32.00 44.81 +12.33 + 38.0
28XtantMed .93 .57 .91 +.25 + 37.9
29LairdSuper 1.49 .77 1.12 +.28 + 33.3
30CoreMolding 41 17.20 12.66 16.81 +3.82 + 29.4
31UnivSecInst 3.64 1.73 2.60 +.57 + 28.1
32MyomoInc .72 .37 .65 +.14 + 27.2
33Electromed 58 13.84 10.00 13.33 +2.84 + 27.0
34OceanPwr .77 .44 .57 +.12 + 26.7
35MAIABiotcn 5.22 3.37 4.44 +.93 + 26.4
36eMagin 1.23 .78 1.07 +.22 + 25.9
37AmShared 53 3.75 2.85 3.68 +.75 + 25.6
38NanoViricid 1.66 1.05 1.38 +.27 + 24.6
39SupDrillPdts 38 1.15 .90 1.14 +.22 + 24.0
40PalatinTchrs 5.00 2.41 3.17 +.61 + 23.8
41IvanhoeEln 15.98 11.64 15.03 +2.88 + 23.7
42FriedmanInds 12 12.13 9.56 11.89 +2.10 + 21.4
43DeltaApparel 7 13.23 10.57 12.85 +2.24 + 21.1
44Stereotaxis 2.75 1.96 2.48 +.41 + 19.8
45ITTechPckrs 2 .70 .46 .55 +.09 + 19.6
46IndiaGlCap .44 .28 .38 +.06 + 19.5
47SolitarioExp .75 .58 .74 +.12 + 19.4
48RetractblTch 1 2.11 1.67 1.94 +.30 + 18.3
49IntlTowerHg .75 .42 .50 +.08 + 17.6
50Polished.com .86 .49 .68 +.10 + 17.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1PartsiD 1.05 .40 .42 .55 56.5
2RaMedSysrs 7.25 2.59 2.71 3.18 54.0
3UniqueFabr 1 .87 .25 .26 .29 52.9
4Nuburu 14.00 3.38 4.46 3.87 46.5
5GoldResource 7 1.80 .85 .91 .62 40.3
6BMTech 5.75 3.20 3.33 1.88 36.1
7KnowLabsn 1.59 .99 1.03 .57 35.6
8ChinaPhrmH .12 .06 .07 .03 30.2
9ArenaGpHl 11.18 7.43 7.86 2.75 25.9
10MAGSilverg 17.02 11.50 11.94 3.69 23.6
11Castellumn 1.36 .96 .99 .27 21.4
12GoldenMin 22 .32 .21 .22 .05 19.3
13BarnwellInd 2 2.97 2.38 2.41 .55 18.5
14i80Goldn 3.14 2.25 2.30 .52 18.4
15USAntimony .50 .37 .40 .09 18.3
16VolitionRX 2.70 1.61 2.00 .43 17.7
17AlmadenM .28 .20 .20 .04 16.8
18EllomayCap 17.90 12.50 12.50 2.41 16.2
19GranTierrag 7 1.03 .81 .83 .16 15.8
20CamberEnrs 2.48 1.67 1.72 .30 14.9
21RingEnergy 9 2.54 1.95 2.10 .36 14.6
22EvolutionPet 5 7.67 5.98 6.51 1.04 13.8
23GeeGroupInc 14 .56 .39 .42 .07 13.7
24CheniereEnLP 28 57.89 48.19 49.44 7.43 13.1
25ParaGoldNv 2 .43 .29 .30 .05 13.0
26LoopMedian 6.60 5.30 5.78 .84 12.7
27FGGrpHl 7 2.68 2.05 2.29 .33 12.6
28FrankStProp 3.19 2.42 2.42 .31 11.4
29Tellurian 2.15 1.38 1.49 .19 11.3
30WstnCop&Ggs 1.96 1.45 1.59 .19 10.7
31vjAerocentry 1 1.90 1.40 1.58 .18 10.2
32AMCONDis 6 185.30 154.04 163.73 —17.27 9.5
33ParkNatl 14 143.11 119.15 127.77 —12.98 9.2
34IdahoStrRsn 6.07 5.25 5.25 .45 7.9
35CloughGlbEq 6.72 5.98 6.02 .49 7.5
36Pedevco 1.15 .93 1.02 .08 7.3
37BattalionOil 12.37 9.01 9.01 .70 7.2
38iShsIndiabt 42.85 38.78 38.80 2.94 7.0
39Ur-Energy 1.40 1.03 1.07 .08 7.0
40AustinGoldn 1.29 .84 .88 .06 6.8
41BarHarbor 10 32.42 28.99 29.87 2.17 6.8
42NewGoldg 4 1.23 .85 .92 .07 6.6
43NovaGoldg 6.98 5.40 5.59 .39 6.5
44NtlHlthcare 28 62.41 55.32 55.72 3.78 6.4
45NBCAIntMu 12.25 10.44 10.61 .69 6.1
46CloughGlbl 6.90 6.01 6.02 .38 5.9
47DecisPtSyst 11.27 7.20 7.62 .48 5.9
48AllsprUtilHi 11.73 10.54 10.55 .65 5.8
49IDWMedia 1.25 .87 .89 .05 5.3
50GoldMining 1.42 .97 1.07 .06 5.3
—————————
