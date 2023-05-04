CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 624 625¼ 624 625¼ —1 Jul 642 647½ 629¼ 638¾ —1 Sep 654 658¼ 640¼ 650 — ¾ Dec 670 674¼ 656½ 666¼ — ½ Mar 681¾ 685 668 677¾ — ¼ May 687¾ 690¼ 674 680¾ —3½ Jul 688¾ 688¾ 674½ 681¼ —3¼ Dec 711¾ 711¾ 701¼ 703½ —8 Est. sales 61,711. Wed.'s sales 149,514 Wed.'s open int 373,338 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 642¼ 649½ 637½ 639½ —5¾ Jul 588½ 592 579 583 —5½ Sep 531¾ 534¾ 524½ 527¾ —4 Dec 531 533¼ 522¾ 526¼ —4¼ Mar 540 543¼ 533¼ 536¼ —4¼ May 546½ 549¼ 539½ 542¼ —4¼ Jul 550 552½ 542¾ 545¼ —4¾ Sep 527 527 522½ 523 —4¾ Dec 519 523½ 515 517¼ —3¼ Mar 527 527 522 522 —5½ Dec 484½ 484½ 480 480½ —2 Dec 462 462 462 462 —8 Est. sales 137,842. Wed.'s sales 335,075 Wed.'s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 311½ 314¾ 310¼ 312½ +2¼ Sep 319¾ 319¾ 319 319 +1¾ Est. sales 147. Wed.'s sales 366 Wed.'s open int 5,315, up 141 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1448 1448 1440 1440 —8 Jul 1415¼ 1422 1405 1406½ —11 Aug 1360 1363½ 1347¾ 1348½ —13¼ Sep 1292¾ 1293½ 1278 1278½ —14¼ Nov 1272 1273¾ 1258¼ 1259 —13¼ Jan 1282 1283½ 1268¼ 1269 —13¼ Mar 1284¼ 1286½ 1272 1272¾ —13¾ May 1291 1291¼ 1277 1277¾ —14¼ Jul 1295 1295 1281 1281 —14½ Nov 1233¾ 1236¾ 1225¾ 1225¾ —13 Est. sales 77,953. Wed.'s sales 226,873 Wed.'s open int 600,635 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 52.31 52.39 52.31 52.38 +.01 Jul 52.40 53.23 52.18 52.76 +.12 Aug 52.18 52.93 51.97 52.53 +.13 Sep 51.89 52.55 51.63 52.16 +.10 Oct 51.29 52.04 51.16 51.69 +.10 Dec 51.20 51.72 50.85 51.32 +.01 Jan 51.03 51.51 50.73 51.18 +.04 Mar 50.85 51.34 50.70 50.94 —.06 May 50.68 51.11 50.67 50.82 —.07 Est. sales 41,562. Wed.'s sales 132,933 Wed.'s open int 475,173, up 2,626 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 425.00 425.80 420.70 421.10 —6.70 Jul 424.00 425.30 418.20 418.20 —6.70 Aug 418.50 419.70 412.60 412.60 —6.00 Sep 409.30 410.10 403.10 403.10 —5.70 Oct 400.60 401.70 394.80 394.80 —5.30 Dec 398.80 399.80 392.90 392.90 —5.40 Jan 397.20 398.00 391.10 391.10 —5.40 Mar 392.10 393.10 386.50 386.50 —5.20 May 389.60 389.60 384.30 384.30 —4.40 Jul 389.00 390.00 383.90 383.90 —4.50 Aug 386.50 386.50 382.00 382.10 —3.90 Sep 383.50 385.20 383.50 385.20 +2.60 Oct 380.40 380.40 380.40 380.40 +3.70 Dec 377.50 377.50 377.50 377.50 +.90 Est. sales 44,349. Wed.'s sales 119,132 Wed.'s open int 430,656, up 2,643