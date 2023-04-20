CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 683 684¾ 669 677¼ —4½ Jul 695 696 680¼ 688½ —4¼ Sep 705 706½ 690¾ 698¾ —5 Dec 721¼ 721¼ 706½ 714¾ —5 Mar 728¼ 729¾ 715¾ 722½ —7 May 731½ 731½ 718 724¼ —7¼ Jul 718 718 704½ 710¼ —6¼ Est. sales 48,945. Wed.'s sales 104,034 Wed.'s open int 378,314 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 672 674 663 665¼ —7 Jul 636½ 637¼ 625 627¾ —8¾ Sep 568 568¾ 559½ 561¼ —7¼ Dec 562 563½ 554½ 556¼ —6¾ Mar 570 571½ 563¼ 564½ —6¾ May 575 575 568½ 569½ —6¾ Jul 576¼ 577 570¼ 571¼ —6¾ Sep 551 551 548 548½ —4¾ Dec 543 543¼ 538 538¾ —5½ Mar 549 549 546 546 —5½ Dec 496½ 496½ 494 495 —1¾ Dec 477 477 475 475 —2¼ Est. sales 173,790. Wed.'s sales 307,179 Wed.'s open int 1,313,138 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 347½ 347½ 341¼ 345¼ —2 Jul 340½ 342¼ 337 340½ —1 Sep 344¼ 345¾ 344¼ 345¾ —2 Est. sales 600. Wed.'s sales 792 Wed.'s open int 4,839 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1505 1506 1488¼ 1489¼ —17¼ Jul 1476½ 1477 1460¾ 1462¼ —16½ Aug 1421 1421 1403¾ 1405 —18¼ Sep 1334½ 1335 1319¼ 1320½ —15¾ Nov 1308 1308¾ 1293¾ 1295¼ —13¼ Jan 1312¾ 1315 1300½ 1302 —13¼ Mar 1307¼ 1309½ 1295¾ 1297¼ —12¾ May 1309¼ 1309¼ 1297½ 1298¼ —13 Jul 1308¾ 1308¾ 1299¼ 1299¼ —14 Nov 1241½ 1241½ 1232 1232¼ —13½ Nov 1169 1169 1169 1169 Est. sales 136,322. Wed.'s sales 245,290 Wed.'s open int 686,265, up 3,104 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 55.02 55.34 54.18 54.44 —.58 Jul 55.10 55.49 54.29 54.58 —.58 Aug 54.61 55.06 53.95 54.18 —.61 Sep 54.39 54.58 53.51 53.70 —.65 Oct 53.77 54.01 52.94 53.10 —.71 Dec 53.42 53.64 52.56 52.74 —.76 Jan 53.00 53.35 52.32 52.51 —.78 Mar 52.99 53.14 52.23 52.35 —.79 May 52.90 53.03 52.27 52.27 —.76 Sep 52.36 52.36 52.36 52.36 —.29 Oct 52.03 52.03 52.03 52.03 —.33 Est. sales 61,276. Wed.'s sales 108,564 Wed.'s open int 476,796 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 454.60 455.10 448.60 449.70 —4.70 Jul 452.00 452.50 445.90 447.20 —4.80 Aug 442.10 443.70 436.80 437.70 —4.50 Sep 429.90 430.00 423.70 424.50 —4.00 Oct 419.70 420.00 414.30 414.90 —3.70 Dec 417.00 417.90 412.20 413.50 —2.90 Jan 414.30 414.40 409.30 410.70 —2.50 Mar 404.00 404.30 400.70 402.00 —2.00 May 397.90 398.60 395.60 396.90 —1.50 Jul 397.90 397.90 394.60 395.60 —.90 Oct 379.30 379.30 379.30 379.30 —3.10 Est. sales 64,740. Wed.'s sales 125,110 Wed.'s open int 456,317, up 2,018