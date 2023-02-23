CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 735½ 745 734¼ 738 +1½ May 748½ 758¾ 748 751½ +1½ Jul 755 764 754 757¾ +1¼ Sep 765¾ 773¼ 763½ 766¼ Dec 783 787¾ 779 781½ +½ Mar 792¼ 796½ 789¼ 791¼ +1¾ May 791¼ 792¾ 791¼ 792 +2½ Jul 770½ 770½ 769 769 +¼ Est. sales 49,324. Wed.'s sales 140,995 Wed.'s open int 355,379 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 674½ 676¼ 669¾ 670¼ —3¾ May 674¾ 676 670¼ 670½ —3¾ Jul 664½ 665½ 661¼ 661¾ —2¼ Sep 607¼ 609 606¾ 607¾ Dec 591 593 591 592 Mar 598¾ 600¼ 598½ 599¾ May 603¼ 604¼ 602½ 604 +¼ Jul 603¾ 603¾ 603¼ 603¾ Dec 553¾ 555¾ 553¾ 555¼ +¾ Jul 562½ 562½ 562 562½ Est. sales 169,477. Wed.'s sales 278,542 Wed.'s open int 1,321,834 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 365 367½ 360½ 367½ +3¼ May 347½ 347½ 343¼ 344½ — ¾ Jul 345¼ 348½ 345¼ 346¾ — ½ Sep 352½ 352½ 352½ 352½ +¾ Dec 356 357½ 355¾ 357½ Est. sales 195. Wed.'s sales 711 Wed.'s open int 3,871, up 65 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1539¾ 1545¼ 1534½ 1537¾ —1¾ May 1535 1540 1529½ 1533 —1¾ Jul 1527¾ 1531¼ 1522¼ 1525½ —2 Aug 1493¾ 1497 1489½ 1492¾ —2 Sep 1425½ 1428 1420¾ 1423 —4½ Nov 1394½ 1396½ 1387¾ 1390¼ —5¼ Jan 1399¼ 1401¼ 1393½ 1395¼ —5½ Mar 1385¾ 1389¼ 1382 1383¾ —6½ May 1380½ 1381¾ 1377 1377 —8¾ Jul 1381½ 1381½ 1376¾ 1376¾ —9 Nov 1313¼ 1313¼ 1310 1310 —5 Est. sales 106,120. Wed.'s sales 208,353 Wed.'s open int 719,060 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 62.82 63.55 62.57 63.28 +.45 May 63.05 63.75 62.76 63.45 +.40 Jul 62.66 63.29 62.37 62.99 +.34 Aug 61.96 62.50 61.66 62.23 +.30 Sep 61.29 61.63 60.95 61.43 +.26 Oct 60.51 60.74 60.12 60.56 +.21 Dec 60.09 60.37 59.71 60.17 +.23 Jan 59.50 60.11 59.47 59.90 +.21 Mar 59.53 59.73 59.47 59.56 +.17 Est. sales 48,150. Wed.'s sales 172,861 Wed.'s open int 450,957 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 492.60 494.50 490.10 491.10 —1.50 May 477.50 479.60 475.30 476.30 —1.20 Jul 469.00 470.80 466.70 467.60 —1.40 Aug 457.00 457.80 454.00 454.40 —2.10 Sep 440.80 441.10 437.30 437.70 —2.70 Oct 427.90 427.90 423.90 424.20 —3.00 Dec 424.10 424.90 421.10 421.40 —2.80 Jan 418.40 418.50 415.80 416.10 —2.50 Mar 406.60 406.60 406.00 406.30 —1.90 Dec 378.00 378.50 378.00 378.50 +.60 Est. sales 63,067. Wed.'s sales 123,741 Wed.'s open int 458,605, up 159