Norfolk Southern estimates that Ohio derailment cost $387M

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern expects February's fiery Ohio derailment to cost it $387 million, but that total will likely increase over time and that doesn't reflect how much the railroad's insurance companies will eventually cover.
The railroad provided a detailed estimate of the cost of Feb. 3 derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday when it released its first-quarter earnings report. That derailment, combined with others since then, sparked a nationwide focus on railroad safety and prompted regulators and members of Congress to propose reforms like capping the length of freight trains and setting standards for the trackside detectors railroads use to spot equipment problems.