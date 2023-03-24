New Orleans attempts again to regulate vacation rentals

Tourism-dependent New Orleans has adopted new regulations on Airbnb-style short term rentals, including a limit on licenses to one property per block and a requirement that the licensee live on the property.
Adopted after hours of emotional debate on Thursday, the new rules were necessitated by an August federal appeals court ruling that obliterated a regulation designed to stop “whole house” vacation rentals by absentee homeowners. It also reignited arguments that have roiled the city since short-term rentals gained a foothold in the mid-2010s.