Jurors hear closing statements at trial over fatal upstate NY limo crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — The operator of a limousine company who has been accused of acting recklessly and causing the deaths of 20 people, is not to blame for the 2018 upstate New York crash, because he tried his best to repair and maintain the stretch limo, his lawyer argued during closing statements Tuesday.
Special prosecutor Frederick Rench said Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine, intentionally failed to follow the maintenance regulations for the 2001 Ford Excursion. Rench said that if Hussain had done routine state vehicle inspections, as required, it would've revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck in Schoharie, a village west of Albany.