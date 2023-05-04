CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 624 631½ 624 631½ +5¼ Jul 642 650¾ 629¼ 645 +5¼ Sep 654 661¾ 640¼ 656¾ +6 Dec 670 678¼ 656½ 673¾ +7 Mar 681¾ 688¼ 668 684¾ +6¾ May 687¾ 692½ 674 690¼ +6 Jul 688¾ 691 674½ 689½ +5 Sep 698¼ 698¼ 698¼ 698¼ +3½ Dec 711¾ 716¼ 701¼ 714 +2½ Mar 724¼ +1 May 725 726 725 726 — ½ Jul 716¼ — ½ Est. sales 114,202. Wed.'s sales 15,620 Wed.'s open int 373,338 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 642¼ 649½ 637½ 646½ +1¼ Jul 588½ 592 579 589 +½ Sep 531¾ 534¾ 524½ 529½ —2¼ Dec 531 533¼ 522¾ 528½ —2 Mar 540 543¼ 533¼ 538¼ —2¼ May 546½ 549¼ 539½ 544¼ —2¼ Jul 550 552½ 542¾ 547¼ —2¾ Sep 527 527 522¼ 524½ —3¼ Dec 519 523½ 515 517¾ —2¾ Mar 527 527 522 524½ —3 May 526½ —3 Jul 527¾ —2½ Sep 486½ —2½ Dec 484½ 484½ 480 481¼ —1¼ Jul 489½ —3¼ Dec 462 468 462 467¼ —2¾ Est. sales 281,787. Wed.'s sales 351,336 Wed.'s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 311¾ +12½ Jul 311½ 322¼ 310¼ 319 +8¾ Sep 319¾ 324¾ 319 324¾ +7½ Dec 335 336½ 332¾ 335¾ +7 Mar 345 347 344¾ 344¾ +5 May 350¾ +5 Jul 343 +5 Sep 338¼ +5 Dec 338¼ +5 Mar 339¾ +5 Jul 323¼ +5 Sep 339 +5 Est. sales 461. Wed.'s sales 366 Wed.'s open int 5,315, up 141 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1448 1454 1438¾ 1448½ +½ Jul 1415¼ 1423½ 1405 1417¾ +¼ Aug 1360 1364¼ 1347¾ 1358½ —3¼ Sep 1292¾ 1293½ 1278 1287¾ —5 Nov 1272 1273¾ 1258¼ 1268½ —3¾ Jan 1282 1283½ 1268¼ 1278¼ —4 Mar 1284¼ 1286½ 1271½ 1281¼ —5¼ May 1291 1291¼ 1276¾ 1285¾ —6¼ Jul 1295 1295 1280½ 1288¾ —6¾ Aug 1275½ 1276½ 1275½ 1276½ —6¾ Sep 1246½ —7¼ Nov 1233¾ 1236¾ 1225¾ 1232¼ —6½ Jan 1233½ —6 Mar 1222¼ —6 May 1215¾ 1217¼ 1215¾ 1217¼ —4¾ Jul 1222¼ —4¾ Aug 1211½ —4¾ Sep 1190½ —4¾ Nov 1161¾ 1168¼ 1161¾ 1168¼ —1¾ Jul 1164¼ —1¾ Nov 1118 —1¾ Est. sales 162,579. Wed.'s sales 244,134 Wed.'s open int 600,635 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 52.31 52.39 52.27 52.27 —.10 Jul 52.40 53.29 52.18 52.48 —.16 Aug 52.18 52.99 51.97 52.24 —.16 Sep 51.89 52.64 51.63 51.90 —.16 Oct 51.29 52.13 51.16 51.45 —.14 Dec 51.20 51.79 50.85 51.17 —.14 Jan 51.03 51.56 50.73 51.01 —.13 Mar 50.85 51.36 50.65 50.84 —.16 May 50.68 51.18 50.57 50.72 —.17 Jul 51.02 51.09 50.56 50.67 —.21 Aug 50.51 —.22 Sep 50.31 —.23 Oct 49.97 —.27 Dec 50.18 50.18 49.82 49.90 —.26 Jan 49.81 —.25 Mar 49.66 —.26 May 49.62 —.26 Jul 49.63 —.26 Aug 49.52 —.23 Sep 49.43 —.23 Oct 49.46 —.23 Dec 49.42 —.24 Jul 49.33 —.24 Oct 49.32 —.24 Dec 49.18 —.24 Est. sales 109,623. Wed.'s sales 138,242 Wed.'s open int 475,173, up 2,626 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 425.00 428.10 420.50 427.30 —.50 Jul 424.00 426.30 418.00 424.60 —.30 Aug 418.50 419.70 412.30 417.90 —.70 Sep 409.30 410.10 402.70 407.50 —1.30 Oct 400.60 401.70 394.30 398.60 —1.50 Dec 398.80 399.80 392.30 396.50 —1.80 Jan 397.20 398.00 390.60 394.60 —1.90 Mar 392.10 393.10 386.50 389.60 —2.10 May 389.60 389.60 383.50 386.30 —2.40 Jul 389.00 390.00 383.40 385.50 —2.90 Aug 386.50 386.50 381.10 382.70 —3.30 Sep 383.50 385.20 378.50 379.20 —3.40 Oct 380.40 380.40 373.50 373.50 —3.20 Dec 377.50 377.50 373.00 373.60 —3.00 Jan 373.20 —3.00 Mar 370.30 —3.00 May 369.90 —3.00 Jul 369.90 —3.00 Aug 367.80 —3.00 Sep 363.80 —3.00 Oct 363.00 —3.00 Dec 362.20 —3.00 Jul 360.70 —3.00 Oct 360.70 —3.00 Dec 355.10 —3.00 Est. sales 113,137. Wed.'s sales 123,229 Wed.'s open int 430,656, up 2,643