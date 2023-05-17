Clarification: Ford-Pickup Recall story

DETROIT (AP) — In a story published May 17, 2023, The Associated Press reported that Ford was recalling 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash. The NHTSA inadvertently reposted the recall on its site Wednesday, but it was originally announced on May 13, 2022. The trucks have been recalled and remain subject to that recall, but the AP recommends that editors not include the story in headlines packages.
