Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett's company added to its already substantial Apple investment at the end of last year while slashing a new investment in computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor and two longtime bank holdings.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades.