Wall Street opens a bit lower as worries about banks persist

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening modestly lower as worries persist about the banking industry despite the lifelines it’s been getting. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading Friday. The Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq was little changed. This week has been a whipsaw for global markets as concerns worsen about banks following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history. Markets had rallied a day earlier after two banks on both sides of the Atlantic tapped into tens of billions of dollars of cash to bolster their finances. But on Friday, both were lower. Treasury yields sank.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.