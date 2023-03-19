Alert: New York Community Bank buys assets of Signature Bank. FDIC estimates the bank's failure will cost insurance fund $2.5B

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Community Bank buys assets of Signature Bank. FDIC estimates the bank's failure will cost insurance fund $2.5B.
- Darien school board considers changing budget approval process
- Darien has no independent fire commission. Will it make one?
- Patriot grave marking and other Darien news
- Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen reads his new picture book
- 19th century Darien girl's headstone found in Milford cemetery
- Town considers new rules about in-law flats, granny pods
- Short-lived Pasta Vita in Darien closed with no notice
- Darien Community Association receives grant and other area news
- Noroton Heights Shopping Center redevelopment moves forward
- Darien finalizes Great Island purchase; price drops to $85M