Activision settles another workplace suit for $35 million

Videogame maker Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle federal regulatory charges that it failed to collect and respond to employee complaints of workplace misconduct and violated a federal whistleblower protection rule.

The settlement announced Friday by the Securities and Exchange Commission comes after the troubled Santa Monica, California-based gaming company settled with U.S. workplace regulators in 2021 over employee complaints about sexual harassment. Workers then also accused the company of discriminating against employees who were pregnant and retaliating against employees who spoke out, including firing them.