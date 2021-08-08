Zuckerberg's cash fuels GOP suspicion and new election rules NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 12:15 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This Oct. 25, 2019 file photo shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg donated $400 million to help fund election offices as they scrambled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic late last summer. At least eight GOP-controlled states have passed bans on donations to election offices this year as Republicans try to block outside funding of voting operations. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo from left, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., wait to speak about introducing legislation to limit Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's donations, at the Capitol in Washington. Zuckerberg donated $400 million to help fund election offices as they scrambled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic late last summer. At least eight GOP-controlled states have passed bans on donations to election offices this year as Republicans try to block outside funding of voting operations. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
DENVER (AP) — When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donated $400 million to help fund election offices as they scrambled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic late last summer, he said he hoped he would never have to do it again.
Republican legislatures are granting him that wish.
Written By
NICHOLAS RICCARDI