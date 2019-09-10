Zscaler: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28.7 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $302.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Zscaler said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $395 million to $405 million.

Zscaler shares have increased 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.60, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS