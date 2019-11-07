Zogenix: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $290.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.75. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $630,000 in the period.

Zogenix shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.08, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZGNX