Zelenskyy ramps up pressure on Western allies to send tanks

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bared frustration Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos about not obtaining enough tanks from some Western countries to help his country defend itself from Russia.
Speaking by video link at a breakfast with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Zelenskyy offered a veiled critique of countries like Germany, Poland and the United States — crucial supporters of Ukraine — that have nonetheless hesitated about sending tanks.