XPO: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $4.24 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

XPO shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.85, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

