US, Europe step up Russia sanctions to target Putin directly RAF CASERT, AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 6:52 p.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and European allies said Friday they were stepping up sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine by adding measures directly targeting President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, putting diplomatic appeals to one side as Russia's forces closed on Ukraine's capital.
The move by the U.S., the European Union and Britain sends “a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions" by Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. On a day when explosions and gunfire were sounding in Kyiv's capital, and Pope Francis went to Russia's embassy in Rome to personally appeal for an end, the sanctions were part of growing global condemnation of the offensive.
