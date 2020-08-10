WillScot: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $256.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.1 million.

WillScot shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC