Whirlpool, Meritage rise; Kinder Morgan, Union Pacific fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Kinder Morgan Inc., down 40 cents to $14.49.

The pipeline operator said slumping energy demand due to the the virus pandemic will continue hurting its business.

Align Technology Inc., down $18.92 to $299.05.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system reported a bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street had forecast.

Whirlpool Corp., up $11.74 to $158.63.

The maker of Maytag washers and KitchenAid appliances reported surprisingly strong second-quarter profit and raised its sales forecast.

Meritage Homes Corp., up 15 cents to $89.50.

The Arizona-based homebuilder handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

PulteGroup Inc., up $1.85 to $41.29.

A recovery in demand during the second quarter helped lift the homebuilder's profit and revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $1.96 to $44.88.

The casino operator reported a steeper second-quarter loss than Wall Street had forecast.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 20 cents to 59 cents.

The owner of the Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant chains filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Union Pacific Corp., down $4.38 to $175.

The railroad's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as the virus pandemic sapped freight volume.