Western New England Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2 million.

The Westfield, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

Western New England Bancorp shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.19, a decrease of 44% in the last 12 months.

