Skip to main content
News

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 22-Feb. 26.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Allstate .81 from .54

Arbor Realty Trust .33 from .32

BWX Technologies .21 from .19

Chicago Rivet & Machine .22 from .10

Cimarex Energy .27 from .22

Coca-Cola .42 from .41

Dananher .21 from .18

Diamondback Energy .40 from .375

Douglas Dynamics .285 from .28

EnPro .27 from .26

Essex Property Tr 2.09 from 2.08

Federal Signal .09 from .08

Foot Locker .20 from .15

Gaming & Leisure Prop .65 from .60

Greif B .66 from .65

Hackett Group .10 from .095

Home Depot 1.65 from 1.50

Hannon Armstrong .35 from .34

Humana Inc .70 from .625

ITT .22 from .169

Kearny Financial .09 from .08

Kimco Realty .17 from .16

ManTech Intl Cl A .38 from .32

Marine Petroleum Trust .0181 from .007

McGrath RentCorp .435 from .42

Medical Properties Trust .28 from .27

Merchants Bancorp .09 from .08

Mueller Industries .13 from .10

MVB Financial .10 from .09

Newtek Business Svcs .50 from .47

NexPoint Real Est Finance .475 from .40

Omnicom Group .70 from .65

Peoples Bancorp NC .16 from .15

RE/MAX Holdings Cl A .23 from .22

Reliance Steel .6875 from .625

Richmond Mutual Bncp .07 from .05

SBA Communications .58 from .465

Silgan Holdings .14 from .12

SITE Centers .11 from .05

Sturm Ruger .71 from .56

Telephone & Data Sys .175 from .17

Thermo Fisher Scientific .26 from .22

Tronox Holdings .08 from .07

Turning Point Brands .055 from .05

Universal Display .20 from .15

Utd Community Banks .19 from .18

Valmont Industries .50 from .45

VERIET .462 from .385

Verisk Analytics .29 from .27

Vistra .15 from .135

Walmart .55 from .54

Waste Management .575 from .545

Weingarten Realty Inv .30 from .18

Wendy's Co .09 from .07

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Matador Resources .025

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

GCM Grosvenor Cl A .06

Meridian 1.00

National Presto Inds .85

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Sunesis Pharm...............

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

COMSovereign Corp

Symphony Health Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Score Media and Gaming Inc Cl A

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Huani Corp to Zepp Health Corp

Sunesis Pharmaceutical to Viracta Therapeutics