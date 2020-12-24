Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Dec. 21-Dec. 24. INCREASED DIVIDENDS Ensign Group .0525 from .05 Hunt Cos Finance Tr .09 from .085 Lamb Weston Holdings .235 from .23 PennyMac Mortgage Inv Tr .47 from .40 Spirit of Texas Bcshs .09 from .07 Two Harbors Investment .17 from .14 Waterstone Finl .20 from .12 Western Asset Mortgage .06 from .05 REDUCED DIVIDENDS Alexander & Baldwin .15 from .19 SPECIAL DIVIDENDS China Fund 1.4588 & .7033 HMG/Courtland Properties .50 ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION HD Supply Holdings - Coronado Acquis(wholly-owned by Home Depot) (8B) NEW STOCK LISTINGS NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS GBS Inc Pharming Group N.V. STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS Dunkin' Brands CORPORATE NAME CHANGES LifeSci Acquisition to Vincera Pharma Inc LifeSci Acquisition unit to Vincera Pharma Inc unit LifeSci Acquisition warrant to Vincera Pharma Inc warrant Monocle Acquisition Corp to AerSale Corp and warrants Proteostasis Therapeutics to Yumanity Therapeutics Inc