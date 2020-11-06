Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 2-Nov. 6.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

AbbVie 1.30 from 1.18

Altabancorp .15 from .13

Apollo Global Mgmt A .51 from .49

Arbor Realty Trust .32 from .31

Arrow Financial .26 from .245

BancorpSouth Bank .19 from .185

Blackstone Group .54 from .37

B Riley Financial .375 from .30

Churchill Downs .622 from .581

Cognex .06 from .055

Commerce Bancshares .27 from .2449

Community Bankers Acqu .06 from .05

Community Healthcare Tr .425 from .4225

CDW Corp .40 from .38

CRA International .26 from .23

CTO Realty Growth 1.00 from .40

Cullen/Frost Bankers .72 from .71

Duke Realty .255 from .235

Ellington Financial .10 from .09

Emerson Electric .505 from .50

Entergy .95 from .93

Estee Lauder Cl A .53 from .48

Fidelity Ntl Financial .36 from .33

First American Financial .46 from .44

First Mid Bancshares .08 from .07

Forward Air .21 from .18

HomeTrust Bancshares .08 from .07

Huntington Ingalls 1.14 from 1.03

MDC Holdings .40 from .33

Mercury General .6325 from .63

Newmont .40 from .25

Origin Bancorp .10 from .0925

Oshkosh .33 from .30

Piper Sandler .375 from .30

Postal Realty Trust Cl A .215 from .205

Power Integrations .11 from .105

Selective Insurance Group .25 from .23

Taitron Components .04 from 035

Visa Cl A .32 from .30

Wendys Co .07 from .05

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Dominion Energy .63 from .94

Dover Motorsports .07 from .10

Kontoor Brands .40 from .56

Weyerhaeuser .17 from .34

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

SuRo Capital .25

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Regional Management .20

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Performance Shipping 1 for 10 reverse split

WidePoint 1 for 10 reverse split

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

General Finance Corp 7.875pc Senior Notes due 2025

Host Hotels & Resorts

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Hermitage Offshore Services

Hertz Global Holdings

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Healthcare Merger Cl A to SOC Telemed Inc and warrants