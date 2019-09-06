Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Sep. 2-Sep. 6.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Brady Corp .2175 from .2125
Capital City Bank Group .13 from .11
Cherry Hill Mortgage .40 from .49
EastGroup Properties .75 from .72
Kimball Intl Cl B .09 from .08
Lam Research 1.15 from 1.10
Severn Bancorp .04 from .03
Vector Group .40 from .381
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Kontoor Brands .56
Victory Capital Cl A .026
LIQUIDATING DIVIDENDS
Altaba Inc
g- Canadian funds
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Bank7 Corp .10
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
CIM Commercial Corp 1 for 3 reverse split
DermTech Inc 1 for 2 reverse split
Vical Inc 1 for 7 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
PCM Inc - Insight Enterprises Inc (580M)
Wageworks Inc - HealthEquity Inc (2B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Pivotal Investment Corp II
Pivotal Investment Corp II warrants
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd ADS
MBT Financial Corp
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
CM Finance Inc to Investcorp Credit Management Inc
Hemispherx Biopharma Inc to AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Univar Inc to Univar Solutions Inc
Vical Inc to Brickell Biotech Inc