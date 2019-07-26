NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 22-Jul. 26.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Amphenol Corp .25 from .23

BancorpSouth Bank .185 from .17

Bank of America Corp .18 from .15

Bank of Marin Bancorp .21 from .19

Citigroup .51 from .45

Community Trust .38 from .36

Consolidated-Tomoka .11 from .10

Eagle Bancorp Montana .095 from .0925

EnLink Midstream .283 from .279

Ethan Allen Interiors .21 from .19

Global Partners LP .515 from .51

Healthcare Trust of Ameri .315 from .31

Heartland Financial USA .18 from .16

Hess Midstream LP .397 from .3833

IBERIABANK .45 from .43

J.M. Smucker Co .88 from .85

KeyCorp .185 from .17

Landstar System Inc .185 from .165

MBT Financial .11 from .10

Morgan Stanley .34 from .30

Mueller Water Products .0525 from .05

Norfolk Southern .94 from .86

Northern Trust Corp .70 from .60

OFG Bancorp .07 from .05

Oppenheimer Holdings .12 from .11

Oneok Inc .89 from .865

People's Utah Bancorp .13 from .12

Phillips 66 Partners .855 from .845

Regions Financial .155 from .14

Rush Enterprises Cl A B .13 from .12

Santander Consumer USA .22 from .20

Stanley Black & Decker .69 from .66

UGI Corp .325 from .30

United Community Financial .08 from .07

Wells Fargo & Co .51 from .45

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

V.F. Corp .43 from .51

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 1.50

South Plains Financial .03

g- Canadian funds

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

South Plains Financial .03

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 for 10 reverse split

Flex Pharma Inc 1 for 25 reverse split

Obalon Therapeutics Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

Pluristem Therapeutics 1 for 10 reverse split

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc 1 for 8 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Electronics For Imaging - Siris Capital Group LLC (1.7B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Intercorp Financial Services

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Genmab A/S ADS

Castle Biosciences Inc

Health Catalyst Inc

Livongo Health Inc (IPO)

Wanda Sports Group Company (IPO)

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

American Midstream Partners LP

Halcon Resources Corp and warrants

Intercorp Financial Services Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

China Advanced Construction Materials Group to

Hutao Technology Company Ltd

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc to

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc