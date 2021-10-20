Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas MATT O'BRIEN, AP Technology Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 10:12 a.m.
FILE - A Wing drone hovers before lowering a package to the ground by tether in Christiansburg Va., in this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, file photo. Walgreens will start flying packages by drone to residents in a Texas city in partnership with Google's drone-making affiliate Wing. The companies said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring town of Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where road traffic is "probably the biggest complaint we get," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Walgreens will start flying packages by drone to residents in a Texas city in partnership with Google's drone-making affiliate Wing. The companies said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring town of Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where road traffic is "probably the biggest complaint we get," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
Walgreens will begin flying packages by drone to residents in a pair of Texas cities in partnership with Google’s drone-making affiliate, Wing.
The companies said they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where road traffic is “probably the biggest complaint we get," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.