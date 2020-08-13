VolitionRX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $5,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.35. A year ago, they were trading at $3.88.

_____

