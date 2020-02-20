Visteon: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) _ Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $35 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $744 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $745.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.95 billion.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

Visteon shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VC