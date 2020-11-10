Vertex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $93 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $368 million to $370 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX