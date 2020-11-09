Vermilion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Monday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $211.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.59. A year ago, they were trading at $15.01.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET