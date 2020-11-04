Vector: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.1 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $547.8 million in the period.

Vector shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.38, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR