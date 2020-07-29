Value Line: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.3 million.

Value Line shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.50, a fall of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

