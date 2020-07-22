Valmont: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.6 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $688.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Valmont said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

Valmont shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $118.85, a fall of 7% in the last 12 months.

