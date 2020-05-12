VOC Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Monday reported break-even earnings in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit that was 11 cents per share.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at $5.54.

